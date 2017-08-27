Ireland no longer heaviest drinking nation in EU
Ireland has dropped from the heaviest drinking nation in the EU to just above average.
The 2014 statistics from the European Commission show Ireland reduced alcohol consumption by a quarter between 2000 and 2014.
But Alcohol Action Ireland is warning that consumption has increased by nearly 5% in 2016 alone.
The group has said as the economy recovers, the rise in drinking could be linked to disposable income.
