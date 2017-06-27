Ireland 'like North Korea' in denying TDs vote over public pay

Ireland has been compared to a "tin-pot dictatorship" for not giving TDs a vote on cuts to public pay.

The claim comes as the Dáil schedules a debate on the latest public pay proposals, but no vote on introducing them.

A two-hour debate is being scheduled for Thursday but TDs will not have a vote.

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit said the move puts Ireland in the same category as North Korea.

"That (emergency0 legislation is renewed each year. The emergency is over and it is a hallmark of a tin-pot dictatorship to maintain emergency legislation after emergencies end.

"Mubarak (in Egypt) did it, for example, and North Korea (too)."