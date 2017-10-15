Ireland leads way for online searches for lip fillers
15/10/2017 - 08:55:38Back to Health Ireland Home
Demand for botox and lip fillers in Ireland has seen a huge increase.
Surgeons at Cork University Hospital have discovered Ireland leads the way globally for the number of online searches for lip fillers.
According to a report in the Sunday Independent, cosmetic procedures have become increasingly popular and has lead to a need for more plastic surgeons.
The research also found there was a direct correlation between the number of people who researched cosmetic procedures online and those who eventually had the work done.
Join the conversation - comment here