Ireland in ‘Coalition to Defeat Isis’: US

Ireland is a member of the ‘Global Coalition to Defeat Isis’, a US Government terrorism report has said, writes Cormac O'Keeffe.

The US State Department said Ireland and the US had worked “reasonably well” in counterterrorism, law enforcement and information sharing efforts.

In its Country Reports on Terrorism 2016, the State Department said the Irish Government’s efforts to counter violent extremism focused on “integrating” minority groups and new arrivals.

The report also said that “major garda successes” against dissident republicans “appeared to have diminished the threat from domestic terrorism”.

On international terrorism, it said: “Ireland is a member of the ‘Global Coalition to Defeat Isis’.”

It said law enforcement units had “effectively demonstrated their capacity to detect, deter, and respond to terrorist incidents”.

The State Department said that Ireland worked closely with the UK on border security, including sharing biographic and biometric information.

It said the Government was “active in highlighting the need” to share passenger name records on EU flights and “actively participated” at EU and UN levels on addressing counterterrorism.

It said the country’s efforts to counter violent extremism focused on “integrating minority groups and new arrivals into Irish society”.

It said: “These measures included providing social benefits, language training, healthcare and the proactive advocacy work of an Ombudsman’s Office in the affairs of immigrants.”

The report said the Garda Racial Intercultural and Diversity Office co-ordinates, monitors and advises on all aspects of policing in the area with a view of “building long-term trust with communities”.

On money laundering and the financing of terrorism, it said Ireland had made “significant improvements” in the area.

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner