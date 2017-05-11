Ireland has highest rate of CF sufferers per-capita in world

Ireland has the highest rate of CF sufferers per-capita in the world, according to figures from Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

The organisation will today begin one of their biggest fundraising events - which sees cyclists embark on a near 700 kilometres cycle through Ireland.

Saddle Up for CF will see riders travel from Malin head to Mizen head.

CEO of CF Ireland Philip Watt wants the event to bring much needed attention to the disease.

"50 years ago people with CF would have not made it to primary school but thanks to recent medications including Orkambi, Kalydeco, it means that now people are living until their 30s and 40s."