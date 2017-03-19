Ireland has 'highest incidence of Cystic Fibrosis in the world'

More than 1,200 people in Ireland suffer with Cystic Fibrosis, with an Awareness Week being launched today that aims to raise more than €100,000.

The Cystic Fibrosis National Awareness Week will see purple roses being sold throughout the country from April 10-16 to raise much needed funds.

Volunteers will be out in force on April 13 for 65 Roses Day - named after the way some children learn to pronounce the name of the disease.

Philip Watt, Chief Executive of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, says supporting the cause can help change people's lives.

He also said that it helps CF Ireland to fund the services they provide such as exercise grants, transplant grants and bereavement counselling.