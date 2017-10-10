Iranian businessman in divorce fight with estranged Irish wife
10/10/2017 - 15:45:33Back to Court case Ireland Home
A wealthy Iranian businessman is embroiled in a divorce court fight with his estranged Irish wife.
Diplomat's son Mehrdad Radseresht, who is in his 70s, says Barbara Spain-Radseresht, who is in her 40s and used to work in the travel industry, agreed to a divorce when they lived in the Middle East more than seven years ago.
Mrs Spain-Radseresht, who comes from Dublin and now lives in London, disputes his claim and says she is entitled to a fair share of a marital fortune running into tens of millions of pounds.
A High Court judge has been asked to make decisions about the validity of the marriage.
Mr Justice Cohen is analysing evidence at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
He said the couple could be named.
Join the conversation - comment here