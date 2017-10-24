IPRT recommending prisoners be allowed to make Skype calls to families
24/10/2017 - 15:58:23Back to Ireland Home
The Irish Penal Reform Trust is recommending that prisoners be allowed to make Skype calls to keep in contact with their children and families.
It is one of a number of measures being suggested to achieve a world class prison system here.
The IPRT also wants inmates to be allowed out of their cells for half of the day with 5 hours spent carrying out "meaningful activities".
Criminologist John Cuffe, however, says security is an issue when it comes to video messaging.
"I'm all for better conditions for everybody: staff, prisoners in there. They've committed their crime, there should no additional, extra punishments given," said Mr Cuffe.
"However, from a security point of view, from a common sense point of view...bringing Skype in, how are you going to monitor it? To be there is huge security implications there."
Join the conversation - comment here