Investment needed into home care says Catherine Cox

Family Carers are welcoming the launch of consultation on the Government's new home care scheme.

However, they are concerned the scope may be too narrow and the results too late.

Catherine Cox from Family Carers Ireland also wants the consultation process to be extended, to allow for carers to get back from their summer breaks.

"This will probably take about 18 months to two years to get a new statutory entitlement to home care in place.

"What we're saying to the Government is that we need investment in home care now.

"Families need respite now, they cannot wait for two years to get support that they need today so we would say in the upcoming budget, we need to see an investment of funds into home care," she said.