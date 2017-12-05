Investment is needed to break cycle of educational inequality, says Barnardos

Investment is needed to break cycle of educational inequality, that is according to Barnardos.

Today, Barnardos congratulated primary school children across the country on being the best at reading in Europe and the OECD according to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study.

However, when considered alongside figures released today flagging disparity in higher education participation rates, the path to educational achievement stops short for many.

June Tinsley, Head of Advocacy, Barnardos says it is a testament to all involved but investment is needed.

She said: “We’re delighted to see primary school children in Ireland achieving the highest level of reading ability across Europe and the OECD, it is also great to see a drop in the number of children with only a basic level of reading. This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of teachers, parents and children themselves, and clearly demonstrates the potential that all children have.

“However, investment is clearly needed across the education system to ensure that all children of varying abilities and backgrounds have an equal opportunity to achieve a high level of education.

"The ‘league tables’ released today show great disparity in the numbers of students progressing to third level education, with students in the most affluent areas of Dublin being up to five times more likely to progress to third level education than those in less advantaged areas. Noteworthy is that half of the top twenty schools that send the most students on to third level education are fee paying.

"A parent’s ability to pay should not pre-determine a child’s level of educational achievement. Barnardos has calculated that with just an additional €103m it would provide a genuinely free primary education for all children, providing all textbooks and workbooks, eliminate voluntary contributions or classroom resources fees, provide free transport for those using the School Transport Scheme and restore the capitation rates back to 2010 levels.

"This level of investment in education is crucial if we want the best results for all children.”

You can read more about the full list of results from the international test here.