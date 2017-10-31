Investigations underway after woman found dead in Galway hotel
Investigations are underway after a woman was found dead at a hotel in Galway.
The body of the 64-year-old was found yesterday morning in Oughterard.
The Connemara Lake Hotel confirmed a guest passed away while staying there over the weekend.
The body of the 64-year-old woman was found in a bedroom at the hotel at around 11.30am yesterday.
It is reported a small number of other guests said they felt unwell.
The hotel is now closed until further notice while a garda investigation is carried out.
The Health and Safety Authority is also carrying out an investigation into how the woman died.
A post mortem will be carried out on her body today.
