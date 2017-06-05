Investigations continue as woman dies after dog attack in Galway

Gardaí in Galway are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in her 60s.

It is understood two dogs attacked the woman at a house on the road between Moycullen and Spiddal after 3pm this afternoon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

University Hospital Galway

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating.

It is reported that she was attacked by two Bullmastiffs while she was visiting a relative.

"They are on the restricted list, we have no banned breeds in this country," said Gillian Bird from the DSPCA.

"'Restricted' basically means that they have to be on a lead at all times, walked by somebody over the age of 16, who is capable of controlling the animal, and they must be wearing a muzzle when they're in public.

"So there are no restrictions on these digs when you have them on private property - you ca have them running around your back garden."