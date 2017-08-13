Investigations continue after six migrants found in back of truck in Laois

Investigations are continuing after six migrants were found in the back of a truck in County Laois.

Three men, two women and a child were discovered in a refrigerated truck in Stradbally at around 5.20pm yesterday.

It is understood the driver pulled over on the N80 near Stradbally and notified gardaí to noises coming from the back of the truck.

Gardaí found three men and two women on opening the container, all in their 30s, and one child.

Gardaí confirmed the truck came through Rosslare Harbour.

All six were taken to hospital as a precaution, they are now being questioned at Portlaoise Garda station.