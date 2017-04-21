Investigation underway following cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin
21/04/2017 - 14:48:16Back to Ireland Home
An investigation is underway following a cash-in-transit robbery in north Dublin.
It happened just before noon at Bayside Shopping Centre.
Security staff were approached by two men - one raider was wearing a balaclava while the second had his face covered with a scarf and appeared to be carrying a gun.
They threatened staff and made off with a cash box in a car - an Opel Vectra - which was later found abandoned and the raiders fled on foot.
No one was injured and investigations are ongoing.
Join the conversation - comment here