Investigation underway following cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin

An investigation is underway following a cash-in-transit robbery in north Dublin.

It happened just before noon at Bayside Shopping Centre.

Security staff were approached by two men - one raider was wearing a balaclava while the second had his face covered with a scarf and appeared to be carrying a gun.

They threatened staff and made off with a cash box in a car - an Opel Vectra - which was later found abandoned and the raiders fled on foot.

No one was injured and investigations are ongoing.