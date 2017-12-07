Investigation underway at Dublin school after student finds topless photo of teacher

An investigation is underway at a school in south Dublin after a student found a topless photo of one of his female teachers.

It happened last week when the teenager was given a device which had the X-Rated image, the Herald is reporting.

It is believed he then copied the image and posted it on social media where it circulated.

It is understood the boy was suspended as a result, but parents in the school are said to be angry that no action was taken against the teacher.