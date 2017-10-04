Investigation underway after pregnant woman dies in Antrim house fire

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fatal fire in Co Antrim yesterday.

A woman in her 20s died in the blaze which broke out at a house in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle just after 5.30pm.

It's understood the woman - who was pregnant with her second child - suffered an asthma attack as a result of the fire.

Local Councillor Cara McShane said she knows the victim and her family.

"She was just recently married in the last few years, and our hearts are breaking for her husband, her child, and parents and family."