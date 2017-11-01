Investigation underway after man found with serious injuries in Navan

An investigation is underway after a man was discovered with serious head injuries in Co Meath in the early hours of this morning.

The 24-year-old was found at Metges Lane in Navan just before 2.30am.

He was brought to Drogheda Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where he is described as being in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Watergate Street / Metges Lane area of Navan between 1.45am and 2.30am to contact them at Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.