Investigation launched into ticket sales for live events

An investigation has been launched into how tickets are sold for live events here.

The probe by the Competition Authority comes amid a massive outcry at how tickets for gigs which sell out within minutes can appear on secondary sites at inflated prices.

A number of people in the sector including ticketing services, promoters and venues have been asked to supply information.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a number of witness summons.

The investigation will focus on potentially anti-competitive conduct by operators including those involved in providing tickets and ticketing services, promoters and venues.
