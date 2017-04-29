Investigation launched after man sustained serious burns at Tipperary creamery

An investigation has begun into an accident at a creamery in County Tipperary on Friday night.

A man was airlifted to hospital in Cork following the incident at the Arrabawn Co-Op in Nenagh.

In a statement today, the company confirmed that a staff-member had suffered serious injuries.

They said their thoughts are with him and his family, and added that they are co-operating fully with a Health and Safety Authority investigation which is getting underway today.