Investigation continues into death of fisherman on trawler in Bantry

Gardaí have notified the Health and Safety Authority and the Marine Casualty Investigation Board about the death of a fisherman on a trawler in Bantry, Co Cork.

The man's body was found on Friday night.

Both organisations are on stand-by pending the outcome of a post-mortem on the 52-year-old Lithuanian.

Library pic of Bantry Town

It is expected that Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster will carry out an examination tomorrow at Cork University Hospital.

At this point, Gardaí say that they do not believe the circumstances of the death were suspicious.