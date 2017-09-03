Investigation continues into Cork fire which claimed the life of an elderly man
03/09/2017 - 05:59:34
An investigation is continuing into a house fire in Cork in which an elderly man died on Friday night.
Gardaí and fire services attended the scene at Knockbarry Cottages, in Buttevant, at around 9.30pm.
A man in his 80s died at the scene and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The coroner has been informed and the house remains sealed off for technical examination.