Investigation continues into Cork fire which claimed the life of an elderly man

An investigation is continuing into a house fire in Cork in which an elderly man died on Friday night.

Gardaí and fire services attended the scene at Knockbarry Cottages, in Buttevant, at around 9.30pm.

A man in his 80s died at the scene and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The coroner has been informed and the house remains sealed off for technical examination.