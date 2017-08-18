Investigation as woman found dead after lying undiscovered for 10 hours in hospital toilet
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a disabled toilet at Galway University Hospital.
It is believed she may have remained undiscovered in the locked toilet for up to 10 hours over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.
In a statement, the Saolta Hospital Group said the woman was not registered as a patient and had entered the building without the knowledge of staff.
The case has been referred to the Galway West coroner.