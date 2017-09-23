INTO denies reports it has accepted new public service pay deal

The Irish National Teacher's Organisation has rejected reports that it has accepted the terms of the new public service pay agreement.

The union originally recommended that its members reject the deal, as it failed to address the two-tier pay system that sees newly recruited teachers paid less than their colleagues.

In a vote earlier this year, 89% of the INTO membership followed that recommendation in rejecting the agreement.

The union is insisting it has not made any decision in respect of the deal and has only decided to participate in the review of pay equality which will begin next month.