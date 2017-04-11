International review of homecare for the elderly suggests financial contributions need to be made

The Government needs to consider more than just the cost of caring for older people according to a new warning today.

An international review of homecare for the elderly suggests that those being helped should be made to contribute financially.

The Health Research Board wants people here to make out-of-pocket payments and consent to means testing.

But Age Action Ireland says we need to focus on the type of care needed before any decisions are made.

Head of Advocacy and Communications is Justin Moran:" At the moment we are talking about funding for a homecare scheme that hasn't even been mapped out.

"We don't know what the eligibility criteria will be, we don't know how it will be accessed, or what training and support will be provided to care workers.

"Until we know that it is very difficult to know how much it will cost."