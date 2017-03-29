Internal audit into Templemore Garda training college recommends host of changes

Update 3pm: Labour Tipperary TD and vice chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Alan Kelly, has expressed concern about the interim report.

“This report raises a number of concerns, not least the time it’s taken to publish it, given that these issues go back a number of years.

“That the basic best accounting practices at Templemore may not have been observed is not acceptable, and unfortunately undermines the reputation of the college.

"Myself and my colleagues on the Public Accounts Committee are seeking for the Garda Commissioner and Secretary General of the Department of Justice to come before the committee at the earliest opportunity."

Earlier: An internal audit of the Garda training college in Templemore has recommended that all its bank accounts, bar one, should be closed.

Auditors looked at the accounts between January 2009 and March 2016, when around €112m was spent.

In all,19 findings and recommendations have been made concerning the college's finances.

In its very first recommendation the Garda Internal Audit Section said it wants its instructions implemented immediately.

It then goes on to list a roll-call of necessary changes -