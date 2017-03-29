Internal audit into Templemore Garda training college recommends host of changes
29/03/2017 - 14:29:23Back to Ireland Home
Update 3pm: Labour Tipperary TD and vice chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Alan Kelly, has expressed concern about the interim report.
“This report raises a number of concerns, not least the time it’s taken to publish it, given that these issues go back a number of years.
“That the basic best accounting practices at Templemore may not have been observed is not acceptable, and unfortunately undermines the reputation of the college.
"Myself and my colleagues on the Public Accounts Committee are seeking for the Garda Commissioner and Secretary General of the Department of Justice to come before the committee at the earliest opportunity."
Earlier: An internal audit of the Garda training college in Templemore has recommended that all its bank accounts, bar one, should be closed.
Auditors looked at the accounts between January 2009 and March 2016, when around €112m was spent.
In all,19 findings and recommendations have been made concerning the college's finances.
In its very first recommendation the Garda Internal Audit Section said it wants its instructions implemented immediately.
It then goes on to list a roll-call of necessary changes -
- It claims all land and buildings at Templemore should be transferred to the ownership of the OPW which should be paid more than €120,000 in back rent.
- It wants a company based at the college, known as the Garda College Sports Field Company Limited to be wound up.
- It has warned that funding applications from college clubs and societies need to be evaluated in a more transparent manner.
- It criticises the fact that Garda staff in administration roles at the college have no knowledge of public financial procedures.
- It stresses that this is only an interim report and more auditing is needed.
Join the conversation - comment here