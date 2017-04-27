Insurance companies should 'judge people how they drive, not what they drive' says advocate

An advocate for young motorists is asking insurance companies to judge people on how they drive not what they drive.

Kian Griffin of Ireland Underground says he sold his car because of high insurance costs.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Kian recalls abuse he received in Killarney because he was driving a Honda Civic.

"I remember a couple of years ago I was working in Killarney and I had myself a Honda Civic and I drove down into the town to park and get lunch and there was stuff thrown at my car and I had abuse shouted at me and they told me to 'get away from our town, get out'.

"My car was parked, so they had no notion of what kind of a driver I was.

"They just took one look at the car and decided I was scum of the earth"