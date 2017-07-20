Inspection of foster care services in Cork has found major non-compliances

An inspection of child foster care services in Cork has found major non-compliances in several areas.

The HIQA report has said this included issues over safeguarding and child protection.

Data shows 17 concerns or allegations were made about carers in the year prior to inspection.

But a review found there had actually been 29 allegations.

HIQA have said these allegations did not consistently receive the appropriate response.

Tusla has said it had submitted a comprehensive action plan to address these areas.