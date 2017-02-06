Insect in dessert, nail in takeaway, and hair in sauce - FSAI reveal complaints

A live insect in a packaged dessert, a human nail in a takeaway and a cigarette butt in a bag of chips.

These were some of the nasty discoveries callers to the Food Safety Authority claimed to have made last year.

The trained advisors and food scientists on the FSAI's advice line took a total of 3,202 calls last year.

Standout examples of allegations include a long black hair in garlic sauce, glass in a dessert and even a deli staff member failing to wash their hands after sneezing, then going on to make sandwiches.

Overall, there was a 17% jump in calls received by the line, and a 45% jump in complaints about food poisoning.

Officials say consumers are developing a culture of 'zero tolerance towards poor hygiene standards, and in particular, food that is unfit to eat'.

The public is being encouraged to report bad food safety experiences to the FSAI - by phone, email, Facebook or Twitter.