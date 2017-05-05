Inquiry into allegations of misconduct at University of Limerick

The Department of Education is to launch an independent inquiry into allegations of misconduct at the University of Limerick.

It has been reported that some staff and former employees have raised concerns over irregular expense claims and complained about bullying.

According to The Irish Times, among the irregular expense claims were mileage payments for senior staff for journeys from home to work and the delivery of a fitted kitchen for a relocating staff member.

The University previously rejected calls for an inquiry, but the college's new president - who took over this week - says It is warranted.