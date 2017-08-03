Inquest opened into death of family in helicopter crash

An inquest into the deaths of five family members killed in a helicopter crash will open later on Thursday.

The hearing, which is expected to be adjourned for a full inquest later this year, will formally confirm the identities to the coroner of Kevin and Ruth Burke, aged 56 and 49, Donald and Sharon Burke aged 55 and 48, and 51-year-old Barry Burke.

The three brothers and two of their wives, from a wealthy Anglo-Irish family who lived in the Milton Keynes area, were on their way to Dublin on March 29 for a party following the confirmation of another young relative.

When their privately-owned Twin Squirrel aircraft failed to land in Ireland a major search was launched.

Their bodies were later found with the wreckage of the helicopter in the remote Rhinog mountains near Trawsfynydd, North Wales.

Kevin and Ruth Burke, from Hulcote near Milton Keynes - close to where the helicopter took off - were directors of Staske Construction, which owned a Twin Squirrel.

The three brothers were the sons of an Irish couple who emigrated to Britain, according to the Irish Independent.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The inquest will open at Caernarfon Coroner's Court later on Thursday.