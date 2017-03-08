Inquest: Man (30) found dead in Dublin doorway, placed there by two men after being pick-pocketed

A man found dead in a Dublin doorway had been the victim of a pick-pocket attempt shortly before he died, an inquest heard, writes Louise Roseingrave.

A rickshaw driver found Jed Eddison (30) of Ballinure, Grangecon, Co Wicklow dead at the entrance to Starbuck's at 7.30am on Sunday, October 11 2015.

Mr Eddison, who worked for periods in Saudi Arabia, had been out socialising with friends over the weekend. His mother Karen had dropped him to Naas two days previously. She spoke to him at 9.45pm the night before his death.

"He was on a street because I could hear noise. He sounded coherent and normal," she said. Mrs Eddison said her son took prescription pills for anxiety and she worried about him combining these with alcohol.

Dublin Coroner's Court heard how Mr Eddison suffered a beating before he attended a party in Clondalkin on the Friday night before his death. Aoibhinn Brady said she noticed scratches to his face when he arrived at her party. "I got the impression it was someone he knew," Ms Brady said. "He left the next day with the two friends he had arrived with, I think," she said.

On the Saturday, Mr Eddison rang a childhood friend looking for a place to stay. "I told him I'd be back later and he could call then. He sounded tired, like he needed to sleep," Darragh Moore said.

Gardai examined CCTV footage in a bid to trace Mr Eddison's last movements. Footage showed Mr Eddison in the company of two males on Westmoreland Street at 2am. "He is clearly intoxicated and the two males rifle through his pockets," Gda Kenny told the court.

"He is leaning against the railings, they are holding him up and then they escort him, one either side and place him in the doorway of Starbuck's," Gda Kenny said.

Gardai made contact with the man's uncle Don Murray, who said he had trouble identifying Mr Eddison because of the marks to his face.

"I think whoever gave him the beating upset him. He made out he was a strong, tough guy but really he was like jelly," Mr Murray said.

The cause of death was multiple drug toxicities including alcohol, benzodiazepines, heroin and cocaine. Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said the combined effect of the drugs brought about the young man's death.

The jury returned a verdict of death by misadventure.

Gardai arrested one of the men seen rifling through Mr Eddison's pockets and a file was prepared for the DPP but no prosecution was directed.