Inquest hears woman found dead in tent in Cork had died of drug poisoning

By Eoin English

A young woman who was evicted from a flat after losing her rent allowance was found dead in a tent in Cork city after taking a lethal cocktail of drugs, an inquest has heard.

Cork City coroner, Philip Comyn, returned a verdict of misadventure today after an inquest into the death of Jennifer Dennehy, 30, who was originally from the Blackrock area of Cork city, but who had been sleeping in a tent for several weeks before her death.

Ms Dennehy was found by her partner, Ian Drummey, unresponsive in the tent they had pitched in Gilabbey Park on the south side of the city around 11am on September 1 last.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene at Gilabbey Park last September.

Today’s inquest was told that a post mortem examination confirmed she died from polydrug toxicity following the ingestion of high levels of central nervous system depressants - pregabalin, methadone and tramadol.

She would have slipped into a coma and died.

The inquest heard that Ms Dennehy had been renting a flat in a building on the city’s Western Road, and had been a good tenant for almost two years prior to her death.

She had struggled with mental health issues and addiction to Nurofen Plus and was planning to seek help for her addiction issues.

But she lost her rent allowance about three or four months before her death, and then fell behind in her rent payments.

In a statement today, her landlord, Sean Flynn, said when she missed two months’ payments, he gave her a month’s notice, met her at the flat and offered her help moving out.

Ms Dennehy had been sleeping in a tent in various parts of the city for several weeks before her death.

Mr Comyn offered his sympathies to Ms Dennehy’s family and said it was sad to reflect that in this day and age, someone could die in such circumstances.