Inquest begins into tragic death of hero dad who died after saving daughter’s life

A father who saved his daughter’s life in an incident that claimed his own died due to head and neck injuries, an inquest has heard.

Martin Finn (60) from Gurteen, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, died on January 17 this year.

Mr Finn was out feeding horses with his daughter when the accident happened at Newcastle Road in Clondalkin.

Images from Facebook

Speaking after her husband’s death, Mrs Hall-Finn said her teenage daughter Abbie, who was injured in the incident, had revealed how her father had pushed her out of the way of the oncoming car before he was struck. Mrs Hall-Finn had been waiting nearby in her parked car. Her husband and daughter were making their way back to the car when the incident happened.

At today’s inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner’s Court, his wife Carol Hall-Finn said she formally identified her husband’s body to a garda following his tragic death.

Garda Paul Burke of the Garda Traffic Division at Dublin Castle formally identified the remains before a postmortem performed by Dr Stephen Crowther at Tallaght Hospital.

In his autopsy report, the pathologist gave the cause of death as head and neck injuries due to a road traffic accident.

Inspector Andy Tuite applied for an adjournment under section 25.1 of the Coroner’s Act as a garda investigation is continuing.

Insp. Tuite said criminal proceedings are being contemplated and Gardaí are waiting for the forensic collision report into the incident at Newcastle Road to be completed.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until November 16, 2017.