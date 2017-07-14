INMO trolley watch shows 302 people waiting to be admitted to country's hospitals today

The are just over 300 people waiting to be admitted to hospitals around the country today.

According to the INMO Trolley and Ward Watch, University Hospital Limerick had the most people waiting for beds, with 28, while Beaumont Hospital in Dublin had 24.

There are 22 people waiting to be admitted at Dublin's Mater Hospital and the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

In all, the monitor shows that there are 211 people on trolleys with 91 in overflow wards around the country.