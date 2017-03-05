INMO to put deal with HSE to members for approval

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says a deal reached with the HSE on staff recruitment and retention will now be put to members for approval.

It is hoped the measures, agreed after mammoth talks this weekend, will attract qualified staff to return to work in the Irish healthcare service.

30,000 nurses and midwives had been due to begin industrial action from this week in a row over recruitment and retention of staff.

The INMO's Liam Doran says he is recommending his members accept the deal.

"Ah well that's why the contracts now been offered are novel contracts, it's a farce, for example all new graduates, people coming back, and people on panels are being offered contracts which allows them after one year to take a year career break.

"So they can come they can pick up jobs in Ireland they can settle in and then maybe go away for a year and come back."