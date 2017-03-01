INMO to enter talks, but nurses' work-to-rule still on

The INMO has agreed to talks at the Workplace Relations Commission ahead of next Tuesday's threatened action by some 30,000 nurses.

However, a planned work-to-rule next Tuesday by 30,000 nurses has not been deferred.

The Executive Council of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation met today to consider a statement from the Lansdowne Road Agreement Oversight Body in the row over staffing and recruitment in nursing and midwifery.

Earlier this month, the INMO Executive Council rejected staffing, recruitment and retention proposals put forward by the HSE, calling them "totally inadequate."

Spokesman Liam Doran says they have indicated their availability to commence WRC talks immediately.

He said: "Progress on those discussions will be considered by the INMO Executive Council on Saturday afternoon.

"But, as of now, the planned work-to-rule goes ahead next Tuesday and we will have to await developments from the WRC in the coming days."