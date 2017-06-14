INMO to book meeting with new Health Minister before deciding on whether to support new pay deal

The INMO nursing and midwives’ union has deferred its decision on whether or not to recommend the latest pay deal agreed with the Government, the successor to the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

The executive council of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) will instead make its decision on whether to recommend the deal on June 30.

In a statement, the union said it was deferring its decision:

To consult with the organisation’s key activists/campaign committee members at a special meeting on Tuesday, June 27;

to seek clarification from the Minister for Health with regard to the recruitment/retention section of the proposals, once he/she is appointed as part of the new Cabinet.

The Executive Council will then meet on Friday, June 30 to make a final decision on whether to recommend the pay proposals to its members.

INMO general secretary Liam Doran said: “The initial assessment of the proposals, is that they fall short of what is required to address the current nursing/midwifery staffing crisis in terms of improved pay and conditions.

“Against that background the Council has formed the view that there is a need for further consultation/clarification, before making a final decision, regarding any recommendation.”

The INMO will ballot its members, nationwide, following the Executive Council’s special meeting on June 30.