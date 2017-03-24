INMO figures show there are more than 350 people waiting to be admitted to hospitals

There are 363 people waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this afternoon.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 53 people are waiting in Limerick University Hospital, with 23 people on trolleys and 30 patients in overflow wards.

Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar has 33 people waiting, while there are 29 patients waiting for beds in South Tipperary General Hospital.

Overall, the country has 249 patients on hospital trolleys today with 114 in overflow wards.