Injuries suffered by Irish person in Westminster attack 'not life-threatening'
Update 12.50pm: The injuries suffered by an Irish person in the Westminster terror attack are not life-threatening, the Government has been told.
Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald revealed the victim's condition as she described the murders in central London as a "cowardly act".
Earlier: An Irish person was among those injured in yesterday's terror attack in Westminster.
Speaking in the House of Commons in the last few minutes, British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed one Irish person had been injured.
Twelve British people, three French, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Chinese, one Italian and two Greeks were also injured in the attack.
Further details are not yet available on the Irish person caught up in the attack.
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan, today confirmed that one Irish person was amongst those injured in yesterday’s terrorist attack in London.
Minister Flanagan said that his Department has, through the Irish Embassy in London, offered and stands ready to provide consular assistance.
- Four people were killed in the attack in Westminster yesterday. These were: Aysha Frade, 43; a man in his mid 50s, PC Keith Palmer and the attacker;
- 29 people were treated for their injuries in hospital, including one Irish person; seven of these are critically ill; numbers of ‘walking wounded’ are still being collated;
- The attacker has not yet been publicly identified, and police have asked the media to not yet do so;
- Eight people have been arrested in raids at six addresses in connection with the investigation overnight; The raids took place in London, Birmingham and at other, undisclosed, locations;
- Metropolitan Police say the attacker acted alone, but was ‘inspired by international terrorism’;
- British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has said the working assumption is that the Westminster attack is linked to Islamic terrorism;
- The Islamic State group has said through its Aaamaq news agency that the London attacker was a "soldier of the Islamic State".
