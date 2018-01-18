Injured man left trapped in car for 40 minutes as M18 sees four separate crashes

A man was left trapped in his car for more than 40 minutes this evening after he lost control in treacherous conditions on the M18 in Co Clare, writes Patrick Flynn

Two cars lost control following a heavy downpour of hail at around 8.30pm that left the M18 between Barefield and Crusheen a dangerous condition.

Two ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit from Ennis responded to the incident along with units of the fire brigade from Ennis and Shannon in Clare and Gort in Co Galway.

Photo: Patrick Flynn

One car remained on the motorway after losing control while another crashed into a barrier. It was the occupant of this car who was left trapped following collision.

Emergency crews worked in heavy hail showers and near zero conditions to release the injured man from the wreckage.

He was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick however it’s understood his injuries, although serious, are thought not to be life-threatening.

While emergency services dealt with the collision in the northbound carriageway, another crash was reported on the opposite side at around 9.20pm at junction 14 near Barefield.

Ambulance, fire crews and gardaí responded the collision. One person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A total of four separate collisions occurred on the same stretch of the motorway in a matter of hours and all occurred following hail showers.

Gardaí have warned motorists of the dangerous conditions which were expected to continue through the night.