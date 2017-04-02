Injured fisherman airlifted from trawler off coast of Cork

A fisherman has been airlifted to hospital after he sustained injuries on board a trawler off the south coast this afternoon.

The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to the scene about 20km south of Mizen Head in Cork at around 4.30pm.

It is understood the crew member sustained crush injuries to the fingers of one hand.

He was treated by the helicopter paramedics during the flight to Cork Airport where National Ambulance Service paramedics were waiting. The man was then transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Yesterday, the crew of Rescue 115 airlifted an injured fisherman from a trawler off the Clare coast.

The man, who suffered a leg injury, was winched from the trawler and flown to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment.

Both operations were coordinated by staff at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Co Kerry.