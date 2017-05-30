Inheritance laws changes could allow parents cut children out of wills

Changes to inheritance laws could allow parents cut children out of their will.

A report by the Law Reform Commission has suggested removing the 'moral duty' to provide for children.

The shift should ensure older people pay for their own care as they age, rather than saving for the next generation.

The commission claims the changes reflect the fact that people are living longer and having less children to look after them in later life.

The Irish Times says children who are unhappy with with their parents' wills would still be able to mount a legal challenge.