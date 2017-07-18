Infant boy rushed to hospital after fall from third floor of Longford apartment block

An infant boy has been injured in a fall from the third floor of an apartment block in Longford town.

The incident happened at Cúirt An Óir at around 10.50am this morning.

The boy was taken to hospital in Mullingar.

It has been reported that he has since been transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin, and is understood to have sustained head and body injuries.

Gardaí say an investigation is underway, but they are not treating the incident as suspicious.