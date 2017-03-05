'Inevitable' that Gardaí will be involved in Tuam discovery

The Justice Minister says it's 'inevitable' that Gardaí will be involved in the investigation into the discovery of infant remains in County Galway.

It follows confirmation on Friday that a "significant" number of infants and children were buried at a former mother and baby home in Tuam.

Frances Fitzgerald also told today's Sunday Independent that inquiries at other former homes around the country are also likely.

Amnesty International's Colm O'Gorman says decisive action is needed.

"No dodging. Ultimate either State responsibility to properly oversee these types of institutions and to hold those who were responsible for running the institutions to account.

"No suggesting that somehow this was about an impoverished society that couldn't care for children effectively."