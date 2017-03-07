Independents to go against Govt in voting for bill to reduce abortion penalty

The Government has failed to agree a position on a new opposition bill which would lower the penalty for abortion to a €1 fine.

The bill is being brought forward tonight by the Anti-Austerity Alliance/People Before Profit party.

While Fine Gael wants to oppose the bill, it has failed to convince its independent colleagues to vote against it.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says she wants more legal advice before agreeing to vote against the bill.

Illegal abortions are currently subject to a jail term of up to 14 years, which would be scrapped if tonight's bill succeeded.