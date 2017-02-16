Independent TD says HSE's 'overspend admission' makes case against Children's Hospital site

An Independent TD is seeking an all-party motion in the Dáil calling for the suspension of plans for the proposed Children's Hospital at the St James' site in Dublin.

Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath says the HSE's recent "overspend admission" has galvanised efforts to have the hospital built outside the city centre instead, at Connolly Hospital, near the M50 motorway.

The Deputy says it is never too late to do the right thing especially when it involves the future of the country's sickest children.

Mr McGrath said: "I think the statement last week by the HSE that they had no money to build it, people now started scratching their heads and thinking how are we going to spend this kind of mad money inside the centre of Dublin where you can't get access.

"Especially the rural TDS, we know how difficult it is to get in and out of Dublin, so we are looking forward to putting an all-party motion together to try and force the Government to see sense."