Independent Alliance calls emergency meeting before Government confidence motion

The crisis in Government has escalated this morning as an emergency meeting of the Independent Alliance has been called for 10am, writes Daniel McConnell, Political Editor.

The Alliance are dismayed at what they see are the inconsistencies in the versions of events of the past week in the Government’s handling of the Sgt Maurice McCabe saga.

Alliance Ministers have been told to clear their diaries for the day and have been requested to gather in Dublin to discuss their next step, but the Irish Examiner understands that several members of the Alliance would have grave difficulty in expressing confidence in Enda Kenny as Taoiseach.

The Dáil is due to discuss a motion of confidence in Government but as of now the Independent Alliance ministers Shane Ross, Finian McGrath, John Halligan and Sean Canney along with Kevin 'Boxer' Moran appear unable to support that motion.
