'Incredibly dangerous' to sack Garda Commissioner

The Government has been warned it would be 'incredibly dangerous' to sack the Garda Commissioner.

Sinn Fein is holding a motion of no confidence in Noirín O'Sullivan this evening after the recent scandals in the force.

But former Northern Ireland Policing Board expert, Denis Bradley, says politicians shouldn't get to decide who runs the Gardaí.

"It will be incredibly dangerous if the Dáil, or in fact the Government, sacked the present Commissioner because what you then have is an incredible interference of politics into the policing situation.

"Therefore the government of a new policing reforms situation becomes impossible," he said.