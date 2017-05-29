'Incredible' that mobile phone belonging to Garda Commissioner has gone missing

The tribunal investigating an alleged smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe has encountered a setback.

It has emerged that a mobile phone belonging to Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan has gone missing.

Opposition TDs last night demanded an explanation from Ms O'Sullivan as to how crucial evidence is no longer in existence.

Mick Clifford is a Special Correspondent with the Irish Examiner and outlines what the tribunal is looking for.

"They're looking for a mobile phone that was in the Commissioner's possession around the period 2013 to 2014, which is really the period when there was an alleged campaign, smear campaign against Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

"This phone is not available. This is very unfortunate as you can imagine because quite obviously the Tribunal believes, I'd imagine with some justification, that there might be some evidence on there that might be relevant to the tribunal," he said.

Labour TD Alan Kelly has said: "The reported fact that the mobile phone that was used by Commissioner O'Sullivan during the period that the Charleton Enquiry are investigating is lost is quite frankly incredible.

"It raises so many questions about the behaviour of senior management in the Gardaí. It also raises serious questions over what level of co-operation Garda Management will give to the Charleton Enquiry. It raises even further questions about the competence of Garda Management," he said.