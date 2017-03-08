Increase in price of stamps needed 'to pay next month's wage bill'

An Post has said that it needs to increase the price of stamps if it wants to pay its workers next month.

Today's Irish Times claims the Government has been warned the postal system is having cashflow problems.

It is claimed that there are not enough funds to meet April's €10m-a-week wage bill.

Yesterday it was revealed that consultants have suggested closing 80 post office branches.

General Secretary of the Irish Postmasters' Union Ned O'Hara said that they already have a series of proposals to fix their problems which need to be given time to work.

"We understand that the post office has a lot of problems, and that the post office is two separate businesses, if you like," he said.

"It is a mails business, which affects the delivery of mail, and there is a post office across-the-counter business, which is the one we're primarily interested in.

"What postmasters' fear is that the postmasters' problems will get mixed up with the mail's problems."